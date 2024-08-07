Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) to Sector Perform

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ATKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.25.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Atkore by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 2,463.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

