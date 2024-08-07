Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $161,425.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $161,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,879,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,344,643.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00.

Rumble Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RUM opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Rumble by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rumble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rumble in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

