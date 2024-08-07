Ryanair Holdings plc to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
