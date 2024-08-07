Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of BRW opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

