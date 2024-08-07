Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BRW opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
