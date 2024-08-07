Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SABA opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
