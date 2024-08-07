Saga Trading 30.3% Lower This Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Saga has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $96.96 million and approximately $44.33 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,024,557,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,963,540 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,024,497,904 with 98,941,735 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.03966097 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $45,568,257.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

