Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

