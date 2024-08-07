Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $602.20

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $602.20 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.07 or 0.04320091 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00036581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,844,126,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,823,588,571 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

