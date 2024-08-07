Scotiabank Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $14.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.10% from the company’s current price.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $898.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.