Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,656 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 71,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SEA by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $4,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE SE opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.80 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

