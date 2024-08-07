Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.32.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $852,288,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $87,173,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

