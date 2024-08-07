Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.10.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.
In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
