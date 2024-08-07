SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($158.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNES opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNES. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SenesTech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

