SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,960 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $16,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,970 shares of company stock worth $12,366,268. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.