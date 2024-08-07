Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Shell alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.