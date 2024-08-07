Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of SHEL opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

