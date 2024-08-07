Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FDP stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £414.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3,650.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,415.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,309.75. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,798 ($22.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Ayman Sayed bought 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £49,999.89 ($63,897.62). Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

