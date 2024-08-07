Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.70).
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
