Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.70).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 520.86 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 555.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 549.92. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 603 ($7.71).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

