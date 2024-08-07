Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.180-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $927.0 million-$936.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.0 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18 to $4.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

