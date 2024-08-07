Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

