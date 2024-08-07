Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.
Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 1.9 %
SSIC stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $74.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.29.
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
