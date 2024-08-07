Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.05 on September 30th

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Simon Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 122.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $155.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

