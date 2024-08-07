Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $155.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

