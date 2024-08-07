Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

