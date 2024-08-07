Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

