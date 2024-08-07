SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.83.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMBK. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

