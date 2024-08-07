Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $62,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 87,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

