Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Société Générale Société anonyme
- What are earnings reports?
- Tenet Healthcare Stock Sees Strong Gains from Acute Care Boom
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Medical Technology Stock Benefits from Rising Acute Care Demand
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 High-ROIC Stocks to Watch During a Market Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.