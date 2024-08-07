Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

