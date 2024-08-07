Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Sohu.com stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,973.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.