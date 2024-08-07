Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Sohu.com stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.34.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
