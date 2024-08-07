SouthState Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on August 16th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

SouthState Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSB opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. SouthState has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

