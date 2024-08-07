Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $89,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $133,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PSLV opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

