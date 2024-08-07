Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

STAN opened at GBX 712.60 ($9.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 796 ($10.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 730.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 692.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.61) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 971.33 ($12.41).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

