Standex International Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Standex International by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 15,740.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

