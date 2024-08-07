STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.43 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars.

