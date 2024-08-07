STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STE opened at $239.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $243.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

