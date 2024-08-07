StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.36.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
