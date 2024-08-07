StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
About DAVIDsTEA
Read More
