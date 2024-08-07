StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Price Performance

Shares of Express stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

