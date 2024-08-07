StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Shares of Express stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
