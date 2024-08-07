StockNews.com Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $939.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

