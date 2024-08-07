Substratum Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,984.04 or 0.99900162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023829 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

