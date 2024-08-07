Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 110.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $939.92.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $616.94 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $806.02 and a 200 day moving average of $838.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

