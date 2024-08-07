Susan Wiseman Sells 12,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

