Susquehanna Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $88.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

