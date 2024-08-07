Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,326 shares of company stock worth $4,557,245 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

