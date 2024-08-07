T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2,213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

