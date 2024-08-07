Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $312.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

