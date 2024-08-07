Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 298,880 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 475,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 114,834 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

