Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $134.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Argus started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $5,105,769. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,351.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15,867.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 89,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

