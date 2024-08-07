Target Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Get Target alerts:

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.54.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.62.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

