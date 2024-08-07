TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

